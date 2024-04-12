Porch pirate almost had it in the bag

A Sacramento, California, resident who had some items stolen from his porch got a funny surprise when he checked his home’s surveillance system.

The homeowner, Omar Gabriel Munoz, tells ABC News affiliate KXTV that he saw someone hiding inside a trash bag stumbling up to his doorstep in order to steal a package.

“You see the bag coming to my door,” he says. “At first, I thought they were messing with me.”

The video shows a person crouched inside a trash bag, slowly inching up to Munoz’s doorstep, picking up a small package and inching away.

Instead of being angry, though, Munoz says he just had to laugh.

“At first, I was kind of angry because it was something I was expecting. But at the end of the day, it was kind of funny,” he tells the outlet. “I take everything in the good way because that’s part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you’re going nowhere.”