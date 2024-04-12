Jalen Green has 26 points and Houston cruises to 116-107 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jalen Green had 26 points and the Houston Rockets spoiled Portland’s final game at home this season with a 116-107 victory Friday night.

Aaron Holiday came of the bench to score 18 points while Amen Thompson had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which was already eliminated from playoff contention.

Scoot Henderson had 30 points for the Blazers, who have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 16 with one game left. Portland was second-to-last in the Western Conference.

Houston (40-41) led by 20 points in the third quarter but the Blazers narrowed it to 82-73 on Henderson’s dunk and free throw. Henderson added a step-back jumper to get Portland closer.

Cam Whitmore’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter extended Houston’s lead to double digits again and the Rockets cruised the rest of the way.

The Rockets were without Fred VanVleet because of a right hip contusion. VanVleet has averaged 17.4 points with a career-high 8.1 assists. He scored a season-high 42 points Thursday in a 124-121 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Portland (21-60) had shut down many of its regular starters earlier this month, including Anfernee Simons (left knee tendonitis), Jerami Grant (right hamstring) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle).

The game showcased two rookies, Portland’s Henderson and Houston’s Whitmore, who finished with 11 points.

Henderson’s bank shot gave the Blazers a 16-9 lead in the first quarter but the Rockets closed the gap to 24-23 to start the second.

The Rockets went on a 16-5 run, capped by Amen Thompson’s basket that gave Houston a 41-29 lead. Henderson hit a 3-pointer from midcourt to slow the momentum, but the Rockets led 54-50 at the half.

Dillon Brooks’ 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 62-42 lead in the third quarter. Green got tangled up with Moses Brown, who appeared to inadvertently step on his foot late in the quarter. Green left the court but returned midway through the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Close out the season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: Visit Sacramento on Sunday for the final game of the season.

___