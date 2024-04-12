City of The Dalles Board Meeting Agenda for April 22nd at 5:30pm

AGENDA

Click here for the full agenda packet.

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

APRIL 22, 2024

5:30 p.m.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBER

313 COURT STREET

and LIVE STREAMED: https://www.thedalles.org/Live_Streaming

CHANGES TO ONLINE PARTICIPATION

To speak online, register with the City Clerk no later than noon the day of the council meeting.

Email amell@ci.the-dalles.or.us Phone (541) 296-5481 ext. 1119

When registering include: your first & last name, city of residence, and the topic you will address.

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL OF COUNCIL

3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

5. PRESENTATIONS/PROCLAMATIONS

A. The Dalles Areas Chamber of Commerce Yearly Report

B. Report on Watershed Management Projects and Grants

6. AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

During this portion of the meeting, anyone may speak on any subject which does not later appear on the agenda. Up to three minutes per person will be allowed. Citizens are encouraged to ask questions with the understanding that the City can either answer the question tonight or refer that question to the appropriate staff member who will get back to you within a reasonable amount of time. If a response by the City is requested, the speaker will be referred to the City Manager for further action. The issue may appear on a future meeting agenda for City Council consideration.

7. CITY MANAGER REPORT

8. CITY COUNCIL REPORTS

9. CONSENT AGENDA

Items of a routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the Consent Agenda to allow the City Council to spend its time and energy on the important items and issues. Any Councilor may request an item be “pulled” from the Consent Agenda and be considered separately. Items pulled from the Consent Agenda will be placed on the Agenda at the end of the “Action Items” section.

A. Approval of the April 8, 2024 Regular City Council Meeting Minutes

B. A Resolution Concurring with The Mayor’s Appointments to the Traffic Safety Commission and the Beautification & Tree Committee

C. Mayor and City Council Stipend Increase

D. Proposed Exempt/Non-Union Cost of Living Adjustment

10. CONTRACT REVIEW BOARD ACTIONS

A. Authorization to Replace Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection System

11. ACTION ITEMS

A. Adopting Special Ordinance No. 24-600, A Special Ordinance Accepting the Dedication of Real Property on Laughlin Street and Quitclaiming Real Property Between East 7th Street and East 8th Street

B. Intergovernmental Agreement Library

12. EXECUTIVE SESSION

In accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

A. Recess Open Session

B. Reconvene Open Session

C. Decision, if any

13. ADJOURNMENT