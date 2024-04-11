Sssssspecial delivery: Crow drops missing snake on roof

It wasn’t the happy reunion animal rescuers in Britain were hoping for, but a snake missing from her home for over a year has been located, possibly with the help of a crow who may have bitten off a little more than it could chew.

“We were called to help a three-foot-long corn snake after a homeowner spotted her in the garden. When we arrived, the snake had vanished – and was then discovered on the roof of a garage!” the RSPCA (England & Whales) shared on its Facebook. “We suspect that a crow had given the snake a not-so-helpful ‘leg-up’, but thankfully we were able to come to her aid.”

The post goes on to explain that the snake, named Agnes, had been missing for over a year and, despite having a respiratory infection, which has been treated, is OK. Unfortunately, Agnes’ owner can no longer keep her, so the RSPCA is finding Agnes a new home.

“For the record: This is a real rescue, not an April Fool – it’s after 12pm!” the RSPCA clarified in its post.