Happy divorcee ditches the ball and chain, but ends up in the clink

A Nashville, Tennessee, man is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly firing several “celebratory” gunshots in the air “as a celebration for regaining his freedom,” according to WKRN-TV.

Police responding to a report of shots fired found Craig Jose Miller aka Juan Jose Vasquez, 26, and a friend sitting at the corner of an intersection and asked the two if they’d heard anything.

A witness who heard the gunshots spotted Miller “waving a firearm around and shooting off two rounds in different directions,” according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

Police found the gun and took Miller into custody for reckless endangerment. He later admitted to firing the shots in celebration of his divorce.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers also found a THC pen in Miller’s pocket, and reported he was slurring his speech and unable to care for himself.

The report adds that during his arrest, two more victims approached officers and identified Miller as the shooter. His friend told officers that Miller had “bomb-making material” in a backpack.

After putting up a fight and threatening to kill the officers, Miller ended up with a slew of charges, including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, motor vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a first responder.