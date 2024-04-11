Crime Stoppers Featured Case #24-06 Assistance sought in locating a wanted murder suspect

Crime Stoppers of Oregon – 04/10/24 4:12 PM

Harold Dulaney Surveillance

The Portland Police Bureau in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted murder suspect.



An investigation by PPB Homicide Unit detectives of a February 5th fatal shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood has led them to a primary suspect, Harold “Bob” Dulaney, 53, of Portland.



There is an active arrest warrant for Dulaney for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.



He is a Caucasian male, 53-years-old, 6’3” in height, 260lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to walk in a hunched posture and sometimes may use a cane. The evening of the homicide, he was wearing a black winter coat with gray accents on the shoulders. Photos of Dulaney are included in this release.



Anonymous tips related to Dulaney’s whereabouts can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.



Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, but tipsters must remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com, or you can visit the app store and download P3 tips for smartphones or tablets.