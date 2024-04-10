You can now own your own visibility shield

Ever wanted to own a cloak of invisibility like Harry Potter? The British startup Invisibility Shield Co. claims it has a product that can do just that.

The product, introduced in 2022, was initially offered in either a 3-foot or an 8-inch size, selling for $354 and $54, respectively. Recently, the company has added a 6-foot-tall Megashield for $828.

The shields, per the company’s Kickstarter, utilize “a precision engineered lens array to direct much of the light reflected from the subject away from the observer, sending it sideways across the face of the shield to the left and right,” directing much of the light from the subject away from the observer.

However, the technology isn’t perfect, since it doesn’t blend seamlessly into its surroundings, creating a cloudy-looking block.

Invisibility Shield also warns that while the products shield the user from view, they won’t protect you from any kind of attack.