Spring into action: Give blood or platelets with the Red Cross

Make an appointment now to help save lives during National Volunteer Month

Portland, OR (April 9, 2024) — During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross asks donors to help protect the blood supply by making and keeping blood or platelet donation appointments in the weeks ahead. Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care this spring.

The Red Cross depends on thousands of volunteer blood donors to collect about 12,000 blood donations every single day. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential in transfusion care. Blood drives and donation centers also depend on the generosity and valuable time of those who make it possible for the Red Cross to help people in need.

Spring into action – book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give April 8-28, 2024, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered to win a $7,000 gift card. There will be two lucky winners. See RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 10-28

April 10

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Koin Tower, 222 SW Columbia St., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Eastmoreland Golf Course, 2425 SE Bybee Blvd., Portland, OR, 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM

April 11

Prescott Apartments, 1450 N Prescott St., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

OHSU Rood Family Pavilion, 3410 S Bond Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

April 14

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

April 15

Sunset Presbyterian Church, 14986 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Elks Lodge 1989, 3464 SW 106th Ave., Beaverton, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Fred Meyer Store, 3805 SE Hawthorne, Portland, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

King’s Way Christian Schools, 3606 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Lausmann Annex, 200 S Ivy St., Medford, OR, 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Crater High School Upper Gym, 4410 Rogue Valey Hwy., Central Point, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pilot Butte Station, 425 NE 15th St., Bend, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

April 16

OHSU Beaverton, 15700 SW Greystone Ct., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Reed College, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Lake Grove Presbyterian Church, 4040 Sunset Dr., Lake Oswego, OR, 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3550 W 18th Ave., Eugene, OR, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Eagle Point High School, 203 N. Platt St., Eagle Point, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

April 17

LDS – Mtn View Ward, 1260 NE Thompson, Bend, OR, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

April 19

Pioneer Place, 700 SW 5th Ave., Portland, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Smile Station, 8210 SE 13th Ave., Portland, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St., Portland, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Dr., Medford, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

April 22

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110, Bend, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

April 23

Tektronix Fitness Center, 14053 SW Karl Braun Dr., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Willamette View, 12705 SE River Rd., Milwaukie, OR, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

VA Medical Center Portland, 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM

April 24

Cleveland High School, 3400 SE 26th Ave., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Westside Community Church, 18390 SW Farmington Rd., Beaverton, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Keller Williams Realty, 9755 SW Barnes Rd., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

April 25

Baja Fresh, 17805 SW 65th Ave., Lake Oswego, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Marquis Companies, 4560 SE International Way, Portland, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Beaverton Library, 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR, 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM

April 28

Platelet Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 6:30 AM – 1:15 PM

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code to find additional blood donation opportunities near you.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

