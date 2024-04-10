Scientific illustrator selected as Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Artist-in-Residence

Bureau of Land Management Ore. & Wash. – 04/09/24 9:40 AM

Medford, Ore. — Bureau of Land Management leaders are thrilled to introduce Serena Richelle as the 2024 Artist-in-Residence at Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Richelle is a gifted scientific illustrator. She combines science and art to raise awareness about the relationships that exist between species, their importance, their endangerment, and what we can do to preserve them.



The prestigious Artist-in-Residence program invites talented creators to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of the monument and create works that celebrate its unique landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage.



“I am so excited by the opportunity to be inspired by and make art about the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument’s unique ecology,” said Richelle. “This is a dream come true and I look forward to every part of this adventure.”



Richelle will spend two-weeks in the Monument this June. She’ll be surrounded by the lush forests, rugged mountains, and pristine waters that define this remarkable landscape. She will have the opportunity to explore the monument, sketch, paint, and create in an environment that inspires creativity. You can follow Richelle on Instagram @serena_richelle.



As part of her residency, Richelle will host a public presentation. Additional information about the presentation will be available in the coming weeks. Samples of Richelle’s completed artwork will become part of CSNM’s collection, contributing to the ongoing dialogue about the intersection of art, conservation, and public lands.



