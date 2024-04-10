Kyle, Texas, gathering visitors named Kyle for Guinness World Record attempt

If your name is Kyle, the City of Kyle, Texas, wants you come on down and help make it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest same-name gathering.

UPI reports the event, set for May 18, will mark the city’s second “Gathering of the Kyles” as part of the annual Kyle Fair. Last year’s event attracted 1,490 Kyles — 835 shy of the record for the largest same-name gathering (first name only) set in 2017, when 2,325 people named Ivan attended an official record attempt in Bosnia and Herzegovina.