Klickitat County Commissioners Announce Community Townhall on Jail Closure

At the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners meeting yesterday, the Commissioners announced they would be holding a public Town Hall meeting next Tuesday, April 16th from 6-8pm in the commissioner’s chambers, to discuss the matter of closing the Klickitat County Jail.

The community is encouraged to participate in person or online, next Tuesday, April 16th from 6-8pm, to express their opinions regarding the jail closure, and listen to the testimony from citizens and commissioners on both sides of the issue.

The last two meetings have had robust discussion regarding the proposed closing of the Klickitat County Jail, and the video showing these dynamics is available at the county’s website, KlickitatCounty.org.