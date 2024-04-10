Interviews today: Alcohol increases heart disease risk in women

Kaiser Permanente Northwest – 04/09/24

Women who reported high alcohol intake (8 or more drinks per week) had a 45% higher risk of heart disease compared to women reporting moderate intake.

PORTLAND, ORE. (April 9, 2024): Women who reported drinking 8 or more alcoholic beverages per week were significantly more likely to develop coronary heart disease than those who drank less, according to new Kaiser Permanente research released in advance of Alcohol Awareness Month this April.

The study reveals a concerning relationship between alcohol intake and heart disease risk in women, indicating that women who reported high alcohol intake (8 or more drinks per week) had a 45% higher risk of heart disease compared to women reporting moderate intake. Women reporting moderate intake (3-7 drinks per week) had a 29% higher risk of heart disease compared with those reporting low intake. And in the overall population, men with high intake were 22% more likely to develop heart disease compared with men who had moderate intake.

The study, recently presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, focused on data from more than 430,000 Kaiser Permanente patients ages 18-65 and is one of the largest and most diverse studies to date examining the links between alcohol and heart disease. Heart attacks and other forms of heart disease are on the rise in younger populations in the U.S., fueling concern about worsening health outcomes. At the same time, alcohol use and binge drinking have become more common among women than in previous decades.

“Both men and women who consume excess alcohol have a higher risk of heart disease,” said Dr. Priya Kansal, cardiologist with Kaiser Permanente Northwest. “For women, we find consistently higher risk even without binge drinking. Many women often think they are protected against heart disease until they are older, but this study shows that even when you’re young or middle-aged, if you are a heavy alcohol user or binge drink, you are at risk for coronary heart disease.”

The study underscores the importance of considering alcohol consumption in heart disease risk assessment and prevention efforts.

