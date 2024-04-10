Gresham Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect

Gresham Police Dept – 04/09/24

2024-04/1278/171385/24-14037-pic1.jpg

RELEASE DATE: April 9, 2024

CONTACT PERSON: On Duty PIO

CASE NUMBER: 24-14037

Gresham, Ore.— Gresham Police is investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend.

Patrol officers responded to a report that a person had been assaulted in the area of NE Second St. and NE Roberts Ave., at approximately 5:30 p.m., on Sunday. Officers arrived and interviewed witnesses and began collecting surveillance video. Officers learned the victim had been struck over the head with a skateboard and called for medical personnel to provide care for him. The victim, a 58-year-old man from Gresham, was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are releasing a photo of the primary suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him. Anyone with information that has not already spoken to the police is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.