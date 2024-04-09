Swipe Force One

It’s a crime what some reporters are doing on Air Force One — literally.

It seems there’s a growing problem with people, particularly reporters, stealing souvenirs from the president’s private plane, Air Force One, to show off to friends and colleagues.

The rampant thievery has gotten so bad, in fact, that White House Correspondents’ Association president Kelly O’Donnell fired off a stern warning to the reporters pool that taking items off the plane reflects poorly on the rest of the press pool, according to Politico.

For years, scores of journalists — and others — have quietly stuffed everything from engraved whiskey tumblers to wine glasses to pretty much anything with the Air Force One insignia on it into their bag before stepping off the plane.

“On my first flight, the person next to me was like, ‘You should take that glass,’” one current White House reporter told West Wing Playbook, according to the outlet. “They were like: ‘Everyone does it.’”