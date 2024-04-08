“We were on a break!” Website ranks the TV breakups viewers still can’t quit

Breaking up — and maybe making up — are a part of life, as such they’re a part of the fabric of our favorite TV shows.

And because viewers like nothing better than a good ‘ship, the website NoDepost365 used Google search data to find the couples calling it quits that TV fans just can’t quit.

At the top of the list: Ross and Rachel’s infamous “We were on a break!” breakup.

The website’s data says Americans still search for David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston‘s TV split a staggering 1,213 times a month on average, and it’s the top TV break-up in 45 of the 50 states — with Vermonters searching it the most monthly.

Coming in second was the high school split between Steve and Nancy from Stranger Things. The bust-up between Natalie Dyer and Joe Keery‘s characters is searched 556 times a month on average, with people in Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Oregon searching for it the most.

Third place belonged to Haley and Andy’s breakup in Modern Family; 453 monthly searches are devoted to watching Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine‘s final goodbyes from the ABC hit.

Following just behind in fourth place was Elena and Damon’s breakup in The Vampire Diaries, with 450 monthly searches on average spent on Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder parting ways.

Rounding out the top five was the time Jason Segal‘s Marshall and Alyson Hannigan‘s Lily called it quits on How I Met Your Mother. Vermonters again led the way looking up this breakup, which was searched for in the U.S. an average of 444 times a month.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.