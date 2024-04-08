Unwanted guests: Female traveler discovers swarm of ants in room

A 26-year-old woman recently encountered some unwanted guests during her visit to Vietnam, and she lived to tell the tale.

Copywriter Marissa Mcgarr went viral on TikTok with a video in which she revealed that on the first night of her stay in a hostel she found a swarm of ants crawling on the walls, ceiling and floor of her bathroom.

In an interview with People, Mcgarr says she noticed “hundreds, if not thousands” of ants on the walls after getting out of the shower, and it made her jump “like 10 feet back.”

“After that I went looking for someone that could help me,” Mcgarr says. “It was midnight, so not many people were up or not in their rooms, but I found one guy.”

The man didn’t speak English so all she could do was drag him to her room, and it was only after she said “help help” that he understood why she was doing so.

Marissa says the worker tried to use the shower to remedy the issue but couldn’t get rid of all of crawlers, so he gave her a new room for the night.

“The next morning, he said they were gone, and I could go back into my room,” she explained. “I was very hesitant about it, but there was not a single ant.”

And while the remainder of her trip was ant free, it still left her a little wary, with Marissa noting she was “living in fear the rest of my time there.”