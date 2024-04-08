Tualitin Man Dies After Falling in Skamania County

Skamania County Sheriff’s Office – 04/06/24

On 04/03/2024, the Skamania County Communications Center received a report of a man who fell approximately 20 feet onto rocks located on the shore of the Columbia River near Prindle, Washington. Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and Skamania County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, located at a residence in the Prindle area. Upon their arrival, it was determined the male, identified as Francisco Javier Duran of Tualatin, Oregon, succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall and was pronounced deceased. After an investigation was completed, it was determined no criminal actions were responsible for the incident. Our condolences and sympathies go out to Mr. Duran’s family and friends.