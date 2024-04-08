Pilot forced to turn back plane over busted toilet

A United Airlines flight headed from Frankfurt, Germany, to San Francisco was forced to turn back a couple of hours into its journey because of a backed up toilet on the plane, according to Metro.

That caused a foul smell to seep into the cabin of the Boeing 777.

The crew reportedly called technicians from the plane, but they were unable to find a solution that could allow them to continue the flight Friday afternoon, Newsweek reports.

The company tells the outlet that all of passengers were put up in hotels overnight and flown out to San Francisco the following day.