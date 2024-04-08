Fatal Crash – Interstate 5 – Douglas County

Oregon State Police – 04/05/24 2:19 PM

Douglas County, Ore. 4 Apr. 2024- On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 3:00 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 99, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a pedestrian, Sally Kaye Bidlake (82) of Canyonville, was kneeling in the slow lane when she was struck by a northbound Toyota Sienna, operated by Miguel Santos (54) of San Mateo (CA).

The pedestrian (Bidlake) was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator (Santos) and passengers in the Toyota were not injured.

The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Canyonville Fire Department and ODOT.