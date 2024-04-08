Citizen Survey: Wasco County Seeking Input on Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

Daniel Dougherty – Senior Planner

Greetings Wasco County,

Thank you for contributing to the important process of revising our Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Your participation will strengthen our collective effort to envision a safer, better-prepared community in the face of potential natural disasters. This survey was created to gauge our community’s disaster preparedness level, as well as understanding the extent of public knowledge about the natural hazards that might impact our area.

Your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions are invaluable resources to us. They form the critical foundation to our planning and decision-making processes for effective natural hazard mitigation projects. It’s through your active participation that we can create and adopt strategies that align with the varying needs of our home – ensuring a well-prepared county for us all. Thank you for your time and unwavering commitment to our beautiful region.

For any questions about the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, email danield@co.wasco.or.us.

CLICK HERE to Take the Survey

***NOTE: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Next” to begin answering the survey questions.