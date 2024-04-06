Recreational spring Chinook fishing extended on Columbia River below Bonneville Dam

OLYMPIA – With lower-than-expected catches in March and early April, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced this week that the recreational spring Chinook fishery below Bonneville Dam will have four additional days of fishing opportunity.

The stretch of the river from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam, which was previously scheduled to close to Chinook salmon fishing on April 5, will now be open through Tuesday, April 9.

“Catch rates have been low, which allowed us to add additional fishing time,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fisheries manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “This fishing opportunity provides immediate access at a time we can accurately anticipate catches while also ensuring a conservative approach until we get a run size update in May.”

Fishing is permitted from the Buoy 10 line at the Columbia River mouth upstream to Beacon Rock (including boat and bank), plus bank angling by hand-cast only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline. The daily limit is six, including no more than two adults, of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook and no more than one may be a hatchery steelhead.

The spring Chinook fishery above Bonneville Dam upstream to the Washington/Oregon border opened April 1 and runs through May 2 under similar rules.

Fishery managers will monitor the fisheries, dam counts, and hatchery returns in-season and announce additional changes if needed.

Anglers should review the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for the waters they plan to fish, as well as check for any emergency rule changes before heading out.

