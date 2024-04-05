The Dalles Community Clean Up 2024 Guidelines

City of The Dalles

ANNUAL SPRING COMMUNITY CLEANING EVENT THE FIRST SATURDAY IN MAY

The 36th Annual Spring Community Clean Up will take place the first Saturday of May.

The Dalles residents are encouraged to join in our annual spring cleaning event on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of at the County yard at the corner of West 10th Street and Walnut Street only on this date and time.

Citizens are encouraged to separate usable goods from trash. Gently used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost.

Friends and neighbors are encouraged to help the elderly or handicapped dispose of unwanted items. Civic groups are encouraged to adopt an area of town for cleanup.

Please bring household clean up items only. No business or commercial waste will be accepted. Volunteers are welcome! Please call Cindy Keever at (541) 506-2004 to learn about many task assignments available.

Annual Spring Community Clean Up Flyer 2024 (English)

ANNUAL COMMUNITY CLEANUP COLLECTION GUIDELINES

Lines for the cleanup event may be long and move slowly. To help speed things up and to assure safety, please follow these guidelines:

Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. only . Unauthorized dumping at the site outside of these hours could jeopardize the future of this event.

. Unauthorized dumping at the site outside of these hours could jeopardize the future of this event. No loads larger than a standard sized pickup. Household limit is two pickup loads.

Please separate usable goods from trash before you drive to the collection site.

Yes , on-site recycling will be available

, on-site recycling will be available Please reduce congestion by driving to the collection site going westbound on 10 th Street, turn right onto Walnut Street and then pull to the side of the road. See map for details.

Street, turn right onto Walnut Street and then pull to the side of the road. See map for details. Gently used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost.

No kitchen garbage or food waste. No tires, refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners. No computers, monitors or televisions. No dirt, rock or animal waste (manure).

YARD DEBRIS GUIDELINES

Yard debris will be recycled so separate it from trash. All participants are asked to follow these guidelines for loading yard debris:

Put leaves, grass and clippings in compostable paper bags. No plastic bags.

plastic bags. Debris should be less than 5-feet in length, and less than 4-inches in diameter.

HAZARDOUS WASTE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED ON MAY 4, 2024

Kitchen garbage and food waste, electronic waste, tires and hazardous waste, such as paint, will not be accepted at the collection site.

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will be held on May 18, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.at The Dalles Disposal 1317 West First Street. Registration required. For more information go to tricountyrecycle.com