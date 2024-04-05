The Dalles City Council Meeting Agenda

Council Packet includes details on The Dalles Outreach Team

The Dalles City Council Meeting is Monday, April 8th at 5:30pm.

The full agenda is available by clicking here.

Details on the exciting and innovative upcoming projects, including expanding Aviation Maintenance Technician training at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, upgrading The Dalles Marina boat launch, converting a former middle school into a Columbia Gorge Early Learning Center, and seeking $36 million in funding for a new Wasco, Hood River, & Sherman Co. Crisis Resolution Center — which would establish a comprehensive behavioral health campus in Wasco County — are in the meeting agenda.

More information from last year’s report is also available at the link below:

The Dalles Community Outreach Team

Community Enhancement Program

March 2023 (last year)