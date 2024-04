From Sheriff Songer:

There will be a Town Hall meeting in person and on zoom from 6-8PM Tuesday April 16, 2024, in the Commissioner Chambers in Goldendale.

Klickitat County Services Building

115 W. Court Street

Room 200

Goldendale WA

To join the Zoom meeting: type

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/586587651 in your browser

or use one of the call-in numbers below and Meeting ID: 586 587 651

669-900-6833

346-248-7799

929-205-6099

253-215-8782

301-715-8592

312-626-6799