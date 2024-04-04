You can’t judge a book by its cover — most of the time

After careful consideration, the Harvard Library has decided to remove the binding from one of its books, and no one’s complaining.

It seems the binding of French novelist Arsène Houssay‘s 19th century book Des Destinées de l’âme — which translates to “Destinies of the Soul” — is made from the skin of a deceased woman.

The book has graced the library since 1934.

Per a statement on the Harvard Library website, the university “concluded that the human remains used in the book’s binding no longer belong in the Harvard Library collections, due to the ethically fraught nature of the book’s origins and subsequent history.”