This fight was bananas

A Pittsburgh man has been hospitalized and another is in jail over a fight that started with a banana.

ABC News affiliate WTAE-TV reports the fight started when a man threw a banana at employees of a gas station convenience store and they threw it back, leading to multiple bananas being thrown.

Things escalated from there, with the man who threw the first banana punching one of the employees in the face.

That led one of the employees, Yubaraj Budhathoki, to allegedly chase the man into the parking lot, where he hit the man in the head with a piece of PVC pipe.

Budhathoki is currently in the Alleghany County jail, charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The man was taken to the hospital with a potential brain bleed.