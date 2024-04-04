Facetime not face time: Survey shows 40% of adults have gone three days without an IRL conversation

While the world is more connected than ever before, we’re not connecting with others on a personal level.

That’s the takeaway from a survey out of the U.K. that shows 40% of adults have gone as much as three days without talking to somebody face-to-face.

The survey, which was commissioned by Zumba, also noted that 28% of the people who managed to get out into the world felt isolated even at a social event, and 25% felt lonely even at work.

Sixty percent of those aged 18 to 24 reported feeling this way, with women (38%) more commonly reporting this “lonely in a crowd” feeling than men (30%).

And while this poll came from across The Pond, they’re not alone in being alone, to paraphrase Sting: The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned in 2023 of an “epidemic of loneliness” in this country, calling it a “public health crisis.”

In the U.K. survey, just 14% of respondents say they tell other people about their loneliness; 62% feel they’ll be stigmatized if they do.

As Murphy’s warning did, those surveyed spoke of the negative physical toll loneliness takes: 42% say it affects how they sleep; 29% say it makes them feel less attractive. Three in 10 lonely people say their diet is affected when they feel lonely.

That said, the survey also pointed to some possible solutions: 43% say bonding with someone over a shared experience would make them feel more connected: A third said achieving a personal accomplishment or being part of a community or group would alleviate that isolated feeling.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Want to catch the solar eclipse? Airbnb has your back

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will block out the sun, and for the first time since 2017, it will be visible to folks in North America.

It won’t happen again for another 20 years.

Some 31 million Americans already live within the path of totality — that is, the zone in which the sun will be temporarily blocked by the moon — but those not in the path are traveling to get to it. Eclipse tourism is underway, and Airbnb has some options for those looking to see a little shade from Texas to Maine and places in between.

Eclipse chasers, or umbraphiles, are individuals who will do almost anything and travel almost anywhere to see totality, according to the American Astronomical Society, and the home-share company is seeing that demand: It is reporting a 1,000% surge in searches for U.S. listings in cities and towns along the eclipse’s path of totality.

Airbnb says Indianapolis has the most booked cities across all of North America, and there has been a 2,000% surge in searches for places to stay there; Texas and Ohio saw a 600% jump in searches.

The site says there are still places to stay along the path of totality, from Richardson, Texas, to Rochester, New York.

For the record, the website GreatAmericanEclipse.com has a full listing of the best places in the U.S. to view the astronomical event — and how long it will last.