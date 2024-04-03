YOLO Spending? After the pandemic, Americans are just looking for a good time

While millions of people were stuck at home during the lockdown times, by and large, financial experts agree they weren’t spending. Without the ability to blow money to have a good time, millions of Americans stowed away a tidy nest egg next to their cache of spare toilet paper.

But no more, The Washington Post reports: enter YOLO spending.

Spending money on international travel and live entertainment like concerts spiked 30% last year, the paper reports. And there’s no end in sight, according to brand-new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis: Consumers spent $145.5 billion more in February than they did in January

Disposable personal income jumped to $50.3 billion, and we’re disposing of it, evidently: Analysts say personal spending dropped in February to 3.6 percent from 4.1 percent the month before.

“When you live through a crisis, it gets ingrained in your brain,” University of California at Berkeley Professor of Behavioral Finance Ulrike Malmendier tells the Post. “The adverse effects of covid weren’t necessarily financial; people got jobs quickly and the government stepped in with support. Instead, it’s about all of the things we were starved for: human interaction, socializing, travel. People are spending money on the things they missed most.”

Carolyn McClanahan, a financial adviser in Jacksonville, Florida, agrees, telling the paper her clients are now budgeting more for fun in addition to their golden years: “People already had this attitude that you only live once — and that’s been put on steroids,” she said. “Covid was a big wake-up call that life is precious, so you’ve got to enjoy it now.”