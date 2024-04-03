Woman rescues cute, furry little … pom pom?

A Cheshire, England, woman rescued an abandoned baby hedgehog and took it to a local animal hospital, only to see her good deed end in embarrassment.

“Our hearts melted as a kind soul thought she was rescuing a baby hedgehog, only to discover it was a fluffy pom pom from a bobble hat!” the Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve & Wildlife Hospital posted on Facebook, alongside a video of the rescued … er, “pet.”

“This adorable ‘hoglet’ still got all the love, complete with some cosy TLC. Remember, kindness knows no bounds, even when it’s to a faux furry friend!” the post continued. “Sometimes, even the most heartwarming stories start with a hilarious twist!”

The woman brought the “hedgehog” to the animal hospital the day after she found it, concerned that it hadn’t “moved or pooped all night,” veterinarian Janet Kotze tells The Independent.

Per the Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve & Wildlife Hospital, “[I]f you spot a hedgehog out during the day, it’s a sign something’s not right. Pop them in a box with a warm source and seek help from your local vets. Let’s keep our prickly friends safe!”