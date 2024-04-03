It literally stinks to visit Arizona’s Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

One of Arizona’s popular tourist attractions, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, is dealing with a stinky problem.

The monument’s picnic area will be closed through April 30 due to an invasive and foul-smelling weed, called stinknet, that has overtaken the area, according to The Associated Press.

Stinknet, per the outlet, “has a turpentine-like odor and can cause serious breathing problems as well as severe skin rashes.”

Monument officials are asking visitors not to walk near — or step on — the flowering weed to avoid spreading it.