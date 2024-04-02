Red light, blue light, pardon me

A Utah man who tried to beat highway traffic by installing red and blue flashing lights on his work truck ended up in the fast lane to jail.

The unnamed 47-year-old man was traveling on I-15 near Parowan, Utah, Sunday and “had red and blue flashing lights” on his truck, causing other vehicles to move out of his way, according to a police report obtained by KSL-TV.

The vehicle aroused the suspicion of other drivers because of a construction company logo printed on its side, Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells the outlet.

The pickup was stopped by troopers after it exited the interstate, after which the driver “admitted to turning on his red and blue lights,” per the report.

However, it gets even worse.

Troopers also report finding a “small bag containing a white powdery substance,” which the driver allegedly claimed was “amphetamine, and he takes it to stay awake while driving.”

The driver tested positive “for cannabis, amphetamine, and methamphetamine,” according to the report. He was charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including impersonation of an officer, drug possession and DUI.