Mariners signing Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are signing 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal.

The lefty will report to Triple-A Tacoma by this weekend.

Keuchel pitched in 10 games last season for the Minnesota Twins, starting in six. He went 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA. Before the Twins, he played for the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

The 36-year-old enjoyed most of his success in his seven-year stint with the Houston Astros, where he also won a World Series (2017) and was a two-time All-Star (2015, 2017).