Man demonstrates how not to beat a speeding ticket

A Fishers, Indiana, man involved in a high-speed chase didn’t do himself any favors by bragging to cops that he’d reached speeds of 170 mph before finally getting caught.

Michael Anthony Stancato, 20, was clocked doing 84 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend. Rather than pull over, Stancato put the pedal to the metal, racing through state and county roads at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a report obtained by WXIN-TV.

Stancato’s wild ride ended when his white Mustang hit a curb — but he still refused to go quietly, fighting on the ground with a police officer who then used a Taser.

Stancato was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief, but not before boasting to police that he hit 170 on the speedometer.