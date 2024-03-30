Landlords sentenced after firing guns to “evict” tenant

A married couple has been sentenced after trying to “evict” a tenant by terrorizing her with multiple guns.

Lock Haven residents William Laubscher, 54, and Candy Laubscher, 48, attempted to scare the victim out of a rental property armed with a .357 Revolver, a Soviet-era SKS semi-automatic rifle and a .380 pistol, according to PAhomepage.com.

Investigators say the Laubschers had started the eviction process legally, but didn’t follow through and decided to enter the residence armed in back in 2022.

On Tuesday, March 19, William was sentenced to 20-84 months on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearms charges. Candy was sentenced to 144 months on the same charges back in October.