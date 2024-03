A woman who couldn’t make it to a funeral on time started watching it on Zoom, but ended up being the main attraction.

Here are the bare facts, according to the Daily Mail:

The woman, who didn’t realize her camera was on, stripped completely naked in full view of other remote mourners.

Later, the woman showed up at church totally unaware of what happened.

Adding insult to injury, footage of the incident has gone viral after being repeatedly shared on WhatsApp, per the outlet.