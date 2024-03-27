Psychedelics library book returned 37 years late — and what a long, strange trip it’s been

A book borrowed from a Colorado library nearly 37 years ago is finally back where it belongs, and it’s not hard to figure out what caused the delay.

Psychedelics by Bernard Aaronson, due back May 30, 1987, was returned to the Riverside Library and Cultural Center recently, along with a note apologizing for the delay.

“Now…far be it from us to suggest that a book on psychedelics may, MAY, have affected someone’s perception of time…but according to a note left in the book, ‘It’s been a long, strange trip ,’ so it’d seem the person returning it is aware of the humor here,” the High Plains Library District shared on its Facebook page.

To add a little perspective, the post noted that on the day the book was due, Guns N’ Roses was still a couple months away from releasing Appetite for Destruction. And Argentinean soccer star Lionel Messi was born a couple months after the return date.