Ya burnt! Real estate agent accidentally turns $2 million home sale into fire sale

A real estate agent in Sydney, Australia, is feeling the heat after she accidentally burned down a house — worth $2 million — that she was preparing to sell in 2019.

Real estate agent Julie Bundock was preparing for an open house at the property in May 2019 when she noticed some bedding the renters had left on the deck to dry, according to news.com.au. Bundock stashed the sheets on a shelf and turned on a light above them, which caused them to catch fire.

The house and all its contents were destroyed in the blaze, per the outlet, leading the owner and renters to sue Bundock.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Bundock “actively created the risk of fire and the consequent harm.” He ordered her real estate agency, Domain Residential Northern Beaches, to pay the owner of the house more than $490,000 for the loss, as well as more than $80,000 to the people who had been renting at the time of the fire. The judge also ordered the agency to pay interest on the damages.