Share your strength: Give blood or platelets with the Red Cross

American Red Cross – Cascades Region – 03/26/24 1:00 PM

Exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire + Red Cross T-shirt for coming to give through April 7

Portland, OR (March 26, 2024) — This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood. That’s why we’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and inviting donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by coming to give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. (Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/GXK.)

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Additional upcoming blood donation opportunities March 27-April 15

March 27

Fred Meyer, 3500 SE 22nd Ave, Portland, OR, 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Blood Donation Center, 1860 Hawthorne Ave NE, Salem, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

RRMC-Smullin Center, 2825 East Barnett Rd, Medford, OR, 10:30 AM – 04:00 PM

March 28

Milwaukie Community Center, 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr., Milwaukie, OR, 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Virtual Supply, 5825 SW Arctic Dr, Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr., Medford, OR, 10:00 AM – 03:00 PM

April 1

Northwest Christian Church Tigard, 13405 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Starbucks, 3590 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Starbucks, 3348 Gateway St., Springfield, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Riverside Seventh Day Adventist Church-Washougal, 463 N. Shepherd Rd, Washougal, WA, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

April 5

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11305 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR, 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Carmax, 13750 SE Johnson Rd, Milwaukie, OR, 11:30 AM – 05:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Avenue, Portland, OR, 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints River Rd, 3132 River Rd, Eugene, OR, 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Coastal Farm & Ranch Eugene, 2200 W. 6th St, Eugene, OR, 10:30 AM – 4:30 PM

April 9

U.S. Investors International, 12665 SW 69th, Portland, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Pacific Audiology Clinic, 5200 S Macadam Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave, Vancouver, WA, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

April 10

Eastmoreland Golf Course, 2425 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR, 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM

April 13

West Linn Lutheran Church, 20390 Willamette Dr, West Linn, OR, 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Sikh Center of Oregon, 17514 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

April 15

Biomedical Information Communications Center, 3280 SW Sam Jackson Road, Portland, OR, 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Elks Lodge 1989, 3464 SW 106th Ave, Beaverton, OR, 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Fred Meyer, 3805 SE Hawthorne, Portland, OR, 11:00 AM – 04:00 PM

Lausmann Annex, 200 S Ivy Street, Medford, OR, 9:30 AM – 03:00 PM

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and is the primary blood supplier to 65 hospitals throughout Washington and Oregon; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.