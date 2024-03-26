Governor Kotek Announces Columbia County Circuit Court Vacancy

March 26, 2024

Judge Callahan to retire from Columbia County Bench

Salem, OR—Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Columbia County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Cathleen B. Callahan. The Governor thanked Judge Callahan for her dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Callahan’s retirement takes effect May 31, 2024.



Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.



Governor Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.



ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. In addition, ORS 3.041(2) requires the vacancy to be filled by a person who is a resident of or has a principal office in the judicial district or an adjacent judicial district.



For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.



The judicial interest form is also available online.