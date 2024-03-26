Clark County Sheriff’s Office sees success with Co-Responder Program in first 90 days

Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office – 03/26/24 11:48 AM

Clark County Crisis System

In December 2023, Sea Mar Community Health Centers launched the Co-Responder Program with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The program intends to assist Clark County Deputies, often called to respond to community members in crisis with underlying behavioral health issues. The program was modeled after successful programs currently utilized by other law enforcement agencies in Washington, including the Vancouver Police Department.

Co-responders include dedicated behavioral health professionals available for direct scene responses or phone consultations with deputies dispatched to calls involving people in crisis. If they respond to the scene, Co-responders can make assessments, share a more profound knowledge of available community resources, and coordinate care with other providers. Deputies can work alongside Co-responders and, if needed, will stay on the scene to ensure the safety of all involved. Depending on the situation, Co-responders may continue the intervention without the deputy, allowing the deputy to return to service.

The goals of this program include addressing behavioral health crisis needs for individuals in Clark County with an appropriate and timely response, including 911 calls and referrals from Mental Health Professionals and Peers. The program intends to provide options for interventions and dispositions in the crisis response system for calls that are routed through 911 and provide increased capacity to CCSO Deputies by allowing for a behavioral health response team to remain on a call as the disposition while the CCSO deputy can re-deploy.

Data from the program’s first three months indicate regular use by CCSO Deputies, with an average of approximately 16 calls per month to Co-responders.

Data from the first 90 days of the Co-Responder Program:

Calls Calls turned to outreach Avg. min. from the start of the call to arrival on the scene December 2023 19 11 33 January 2024 9 3 24 February 2024 19 11 33 TOTAL 47 25 30

Acceptance of the resources provided by Co-responders is voluntary and at the discretion of the person in crisis. Deputies continue to investigate whether criminal legal actions would be appropriate or whether the person in crisis meets the criteria for police detainment under the Involuntary Treatment Act.

“I firmly believe that our Co-Responder Program, uniting law enforcement with mental health professionals, is not just a partnership but a lifeline for our community. It’s not only about enforcing the law; it’s about ensuring compassion and understanding prevail in moments of crisis,” said Clark County Sheriff John Horch. “This program is essential in bridging the gap between justice and mental health care, reaffirming our commitment to safety and well-being for all.”

Carelon Behavioral Health is funding the pilot program, and Sea Mar Community Health Centers is providing the program. Carelon Behavioral Health and funds from the Clark County Mental Health Sales Tax will collaboratively fund the program in the future. The Clark County Council recently allocated these specialized tax funds to the 2024 Annual Budget.

The following are summaries of calls and outcomes from the first three months of the Co-Responder Program:

Deputies responded to a call for a pregnant, suicidal woman with mental health issues. Co-responders attempted to de-escalate the situation, but she was uncooperative. They assisted deputies in the determination to place her on a police hold. The woman was uncooperative and was transported to a hospital. The Co-responders assisted with documentation and communication. The woman’s family was grateful for the response, believing the first responders saved her from killing herself and her unborn child.

Deputies responded to a suicide attempt in the lobby of a mental health clinic. The individual had previously been under a police hold and had been transported to the clinic but did not meet the acceptance criteria. Co-responders arrived and helped assess the situation to determine whether a police hold was the best option and communicated with hospital staff.

Deputies contacted a woman living in a vehicle and refused to remove it from a Hazel Dell neighborhood despite months of complaints from citizens and warnings from police. Co-responders contacted the woman to help her with housing options. Following that contact, the vehicle left the area.

Deputies and Co-responders arrived at a scene to assist a woman who wanted to go to treatment. Co-responders provided her with a planning session to help in her detox and mental health treatment.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, community resources can be reached through 988 at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or through the Southwest Washington Crisis Line at 1-800-626-8137.

About Carelon Behavioral Health

As the only national organization to serve as a Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization (BHASO) in Washington State, Carelon Behavioral Health oversees a safety net that provides crisis services, mental health, and substance use disorder services (MH/SUD), and housing subsidies to qualified residents. Serving more than 1.6 million residents across eight counties, Carelon Behavioral Health delivers high-quality, culturally competent, cost-effective, and community-based care regardless of insurance status or income level. Our services take a person-centered approach to care, including assessment, intervention, and stabilization efforts promoting resiliency, rehabilitation, and recovery.

About Sea Mar Community Health Centers

Sea Mar Community Health Centers, founded in 1978, is a community-based organization committed to providing quality, comprehensive health, human, housing, educational, and cultural services to diverse communities, specializing in service to Latinos in Washington State. Sea Mar’s network of services includes more than 90 medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics and a wide variety of nutritional, social, and educational services, including Mobile Crisis services in Clark County since 2018.