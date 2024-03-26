Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office – MEDIA RELEASE

Clark Co. WA Communications – 03/25/24 4:53 PM

The following information is in reference to a death investigated by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. This release provides updated information in the investigation related to the body found burning on a downtown Vancouver sidewalk. Cause and manner of death, other significant conditions, and how the injury occurred have been updated; this information was pending at the time of the previous media release.

This individual was found on 12/20/2023 in Vancouver, WA.

The name of the decedent: Coles, Demetrius Williams Age: 30 years

The decedent was a resident of (city/state): unknown

The opinions listed on the death certificate are as follows:

Cause of death: Thermal injuries and smoke inhalation

Manner of death: Undetermined

Other significant conditions: Acute fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication

Place of injury: Public sidewalk

How injury occurred: Became engulfed in flames while intoxicated; uncertain origin of fire

Reports and records of autopsies or postmortems shall be confidential as per RCW 68.50.105. No additional information is available for release from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Refer all other inquiries to Vancouver Police Department.

Media release issue date: 03/25/2024 (previous media release date: 12/21/2023)