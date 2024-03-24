US beats Mexico 2-0 on goals by Adams and Reyna, wins 3rd straight CONCACAF Nations League

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Adams scored from about 35 yards in his first start in more than a year for club or country, Gio Reyna added a second-half goal and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 for its third straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Adams put the U.S. ahead in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Weston McKennie, took a touch and curled a shot that just eluded the right hand of diving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Reyna added a 63rd-minute goal following a pair of extra-time assists in Thursday’s semifinal win over Jamaica.