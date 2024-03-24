Slap shot: New spring break craze sees patrons turning the other cheek for popular bartender

An enterprising bartender in Fort Lauderdale is taking spring break by storm — or more accurately, by slap.

Axios interviewed Aiyana Callas, who has made a name for herself — and a tidy amount of dough — by offering patrons a Hurricane Shot. That is, a shot of booze, a pitcher of water dumped on your head and a smack across your face.

Oh, and the service costs $30 per at the establishment called Backyard.

As for why anyone would actually want that, don’t worry about “Hurricane Aiyana”: The website says she’s dishing out 150 to 200 Hurricane Shots a night — that translates to as much as $6,000 a night for the 26-year-old Nova Southeastern University graduate.

While she didn’t invent the shot and particular chaser, her athletic skills have made her a, well, hit on social media.

She’s also started her own website, where you can book her for parties.

She says of her customers, “They think it’s entertaining, they think it’s funny, they think that it’s an experience. It’s really just all in good fun.”

Seems so. Callas lives on her sailboat, and after Hurricane Shot season is over, she has enough money to spend the other 10 months out of the year sailing the world.