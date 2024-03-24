Armed suspects break into home demanding “high-dollar” cat

Police are searching for a pair of literal cat burglars.

Police say the two armed men broke into an East Haven, Connecticut, home through a sliding door in the back, according to WABC-TV. The residents told police that they tried to keep the suspects out, but one of them managed to kick through the glass door.

Upon entering the house, the would-be thieves reportedly pulled out a firearm and demanded the residents hand over their “high-dollar-value cat.”

One of the residents managed to fight off the intruders after they searched the home for the pet. The suspects left the house empty-handed and fled in a blue BMW.

Detectives located the vehicle shortly after, where it was seized and processed for evidence, according to police.

Police determined that the home invasion was targeted and that the intruders were familiar with the residents.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.