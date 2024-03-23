Northwest Schools NCAA Saturday Tournament

Creighton outlasts Oregon 86-73 in double OT to earn spot in Sweet 16 of March Madness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner made 3-pointers in the second overtime and Creighton edged past its former coach — Oregon’s Dana Altman — to move into the Sweet 16 with an 86-73 win in the Midwest Region. The 3s by the 6-foot-1 Ashworth and a rare one by the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner helped the third-seeded Bluejays Score the first 15 points of the second OT to finally put away the 11th-seeded Ducks. Ashworth scored 21 points, Trey Alexander added 20 and Kalkbrenner 19 for Creighton, which will make its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years when it faces Tennessee next week in Detroit. Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard, who had 40 points in the first round against South Carolina, had 32 and Dante added 28 and 20 rebounds.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 15 points to lead No. 2 seed Iowa State to its seventh Sweet 16 with a 67-56 victory over seventh-seeded Washington State in the NCAA Tournament. Curtis Jones added 14 points for the Cyclones. They will play third-seeded Illinois in the East Region semifinals on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. Jaylen Wells scored 20 points and Myles Rice had 13 for the Cougars, who were sent back to the Palouse still in search of their first Sweet 16 appearance since Tony Bennett was on the sideline in 2008.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 4 seed Gonzaga overcame a slow start to roll past UC Irvine 75-56 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. Kayleigh Truong added 16 points and the Zags shot 62% and scored 45 points in the second half. Gonzaga will face No. 5 seed Utah or No. 12 seed South Dakota State in the second round. Nevaeh Parkinson scored 18 points and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 15 for UC Irvine.