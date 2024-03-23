Both Sounders and Timbers fall

Ebobisse rallies Earthquakes to 3-2 victory over Sounders

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeromy Ebobisse scored one minute after Danny Musovski pulled Seattle even late in the second half, rallying the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory over the Sounders on Saturday night.

Defender Vítor Costa de Brito scored in the 42nd minute and Cristian Espinoza followed with a goal a minute later and the Earthquakes (1-4-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Carranza scores 2 goals in Philadelphia Union’s 3-1 win over Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Carranza scored two goals for the Philadelphia Union in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Carranza scored on a header in the 28th minute and added a second goal in the 67th for the Union, who were missing eight players including six starters because of international duty. It was the first win of the season for Philadelphia which opened with three straight draws. Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia and Jonathan Rodriguez got a goal in his debut for Portland.