Spokane Bank Manager Pleads Guilty to Stealing more than $345,000

U.S. Attorney's Office – Eastern Dist. of Wash. – 03/21/24

Spokane, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today that Jessica Ann Marshall, age 27, of Spokane, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of Theft and Embezzlement by Bank Employee. United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice accepted Marshall’s guilty plea, and set sentencing for June 27, 2024, in Spokane.

According to court documents, between June 2023 and September 2023, Marshall was working as a Bank Manager at the Bank of Idaho’s downtown Spokane, Washington branch. Using her position as a manager, Marshall stole and embezzled at least $345,664 in cash from the bank vault, ATM, and her cash drawer.

Marshall falsified documents to reconcile the cash and directed bank employees to sign falsified count sheets in order to hide her theft and embezzlement. Marshall also used her position as Bank Manger to make fraudulent deposit transactions into her spouse’s account. These fraudulent transactions reflected that money was being deposited into the account; however, no funds were deposited.

When Bank of Idaho inquired about the deposits into her spouse’s account, Marshall attempted to conceal her conduct by using a co-worker’s email account to send an e-mail with false information. Marshall then accessed the computer of another co-worker to delete an email from Bank of Idaho inquiring about the deposits.

“Bankers and financial professionals are given an extraordinary amount of trust. When they abuse that trust to commit theft and line their own pockets, they devastate our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold those accountable who use their position to enrich themselves.”

“In only several months of employment, Ms. Marshall betrayed her company’s and clients’ trust by misusing her access to accounts, stealing a large sum of money, and attempting to cover up the crime,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “The FBI, together with our partners, will continue to investigate financial crimes and bring unethical behavior to light.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Spokane Resident Agency. Assistant United States Attorney Dan Fruchter is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

Case No. 2:24-CR-00040-TOR