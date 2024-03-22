Planet Water Foundation and Corporate Partners Commit to Action This World Water Day

Projects to Provide Communities Long-Term Access to Safe Drinking Water

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Planet Water Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on alleviating the global water crisis, has joined hands with its corporate partners to drive deep, meaningful change in the fight against water poverty this World Water Day. Planet Water Foundation’s AquaTower The AquaTower water filtration system supports up to 1,800 people with safe drinking water.

Across its operational countries, initiatives have been undertaken to install community water filtration systems in schools in rural communities that face issues with access to safe drinking water.

As part of these events, Planet Water Foundation has brought clean water access to communities in Cambodia, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Vietnam. These interventions are centered around Planet Water’s AquaTower, a gravity-based water filtration system. This system takes non-potable water from sources such as wells and ponds, which these communities have no choice but to rely on, and makes that water safe to drink. Through its filtration technology, harmful bacteria and pollutants are removed, delivering enough safe drinking water to support up to 1,800 people. Each AquaTower is also deployed in conjunction with Planet Water’s water-health and hygiene education program to drive awareness of healthy hygiene habits.

Central to the long-term success of each project is Planet Water Foundation’s sustainability program, where the Planet Water team conducts in-person monitoring visits for four years after each project deployment to ensure all systems are performing to their full capability.

Planet Water’s corporate partners have provided key support for these initiatives through funding and by providing volunteers to help deploy these projects.

In the Philippines, communities in Quezon Province have been supported by Watts Water Technologies and Xylem, and in Greater Manila, Capital One Philippines has provided support. In Vietnam, communities in Binh Phuoc Province have been supported by Watts Water Technologies, and in Cambodia, SFA Group has provided support for a community in Siem Reap.

In India, efforts have been focused in communities in Tamil Nadu, with support from Gen, in Maharashtra, with support from Valmont Industries, Inc., and in Haryana, through a new partnership with Macy’s. And in Mexico, Planet Water is partnering with Escudo Antibacterial and Ludacka Wealth Partners to support communities in Queretaro, and with MetLife Foundation to provide support in Jalisco and expand our reach in the country.

“Access to safe water is an issue that cuts across countries and regions. We are extremely thankful for the support our corporate partners are providing this World Water Day to address the huge challenges communities across Asia and Latin America face with water poverty. Through these collaborations, we are pleased to be able to help our partners give back to communities which are important to them, and in need of support,” said Mark Steele, CEO and founder of Planet Water Foundation.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to providing access to safe drinking water to impoverished communities. Through the installation of our community-based water filtration systems, handwashing infrastructures, and the implementation of our Water-Health & Hygiene Education programs, we direct our attention to two critical areas: supporting schools, children, and local communities in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, as well as the provision of safe drinking water in the aftermath of natural disasters worldwide. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed projects that provide clean water access to more than four million people across 28 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org.

Contact Information

John Deotrakul

Director, Global Communications & Development

john@planet-water.org

+1 (877) 711-3083

SOURCE: Planet Water Foundation

View the original press release on newswire.com.