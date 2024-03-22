If your commute was crappier than usual, here’s why

Well, this stinks.

Motorists on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania’s Northampton County faced a rough commute Tuesday after an accident caused a dump truck to spill manure on the highway.

Per the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s website, all eastbound lanes of the roadway had to be shut down, causing “stop and go” traffic for miles, according to The Morning Call.

The dump truck was carrying manure and mushrooms, Trooper Nathan Branosky, a state police spokesperson, told the outlet.

The scene was cleared and the highway reopened around 11:15 a.m., Branosky added.