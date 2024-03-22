DOGAMI Governing Board to meet in a Special Meeting on April 4, 2024

Portland, OR—The Governing Board of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) will meet in a Special Meeting on Thursday, April 4, to review and approve the Agency’s draft Strategic Plan. This public meeting will be conducted via teleconference from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



The meeting agenda, including call-in information, is available at: https://www.oregon.gov/dogami/about/govboard/board…



The DOGAMI Governing Board sets policy, oversees general operations, and adopts a strategic plan every six years. The Board meets at least quarterly. As active members of their communities, Board members provide an important connection between Oregonians and DOGAMI’s mission of providing earth science information and regulation to make Oregon safe and prosperous.



CONTACT

Alex Lopez, Public Affairs Coordinator

Office: (971) 673-1535 | Cell: (971) 940-5400

alex.lopez@dogami.oregon.gov